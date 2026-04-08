Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Stock Price Up 5.6% – Still a Buy?

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.4850 and last traded at $11.4850. Approximately 159 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

Deutsche Wohnen Trading Up 5.6%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.82.

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Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

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Deutsche Wohnen SE is a Germany?based real estate company primarily engaged in the acquisition, development and management of residential and commercial properties. Headquartered in Berlin, the company holds a diversified portfolio of multi?family apartments and office spaces, with a strategic focus on long?term rental income. Deutsche Wohnen’s shares are traded on German exchanges and its American Depositary Shares (ADS) are available over the counter under the ticker DTCWY.

The company’s property portfolio spans major German urban centers including Berlin, Hamburg, Frankfurt, Leipzig and Dresden.

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