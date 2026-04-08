Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Should You Buy?

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 364.60 and last traded at GBX 357. 5,561,780 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 35,202,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 353.20.

Airtel Africa Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.95, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 346.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 315.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Airtel Africa Company Profile

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Airtel Africa is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries in Africa, primarily in East Africa and Central and West Africa.

Airtel Africa offers an integrated suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services both nationally and internationally.

The Group aims to continue providing a simple and intuitive customer experience through streamlined customer journeys.

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