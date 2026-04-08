Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:AESR) Trading 0.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:AESR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.12 and last traded at $17.12. 15,541 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 38,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.07.

Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $132.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67.

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Institutional Trading of Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AESR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 954,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,188,000 after purchasing an additional 127,795 shares during the period.

Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (AESR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of large-cap US equities that uses macroeconomic and forecasting methodology to pursue a sector rotation strategy. AESR was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by Anfield.

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