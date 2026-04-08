Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:AESR) Trading 0.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2026

Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:AESRGet Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.12 and last traded at $17.12. 15,541 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 38,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.07.

Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $132.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67.

Institutional Trading of Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AESR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 954,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,188,000 after purchasing an additional 127,795 shares during the period.

Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (AESR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of large-cap US equities that uses macroeconomic and forecasting methodology to pursue a sector rotation strategy. AESR was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by Anfield.

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