Financial Comparison: Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR) vs. Quantum Biopharma (NASDAQ:QNTM)

Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) and Quantum Biopharma (NASDAQ:QNTM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Tharimmune has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum Biopharma has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Tharimmune shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Quantum Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Tharimmune shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Quantum Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tharimmune 1 0 0 0 1.00 Quantum Biopharma 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings & Valuation

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tharimmune and Quantum Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

This table compares Tharimmune and Quantum Biopharma”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tharimmune N/A N/A -$12.20 million ($3.99) -0.81 Quantum Biopharma N/A N/A -$26.17 million ($8.72) -0.44

Tharimmune is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quantum Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tharimmune and Quantum Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tharimmune N/A -588.45% -264.41% Quantum Biopharma N/A -436.23% -150.85%

Summary

Quantum Biopharma beats Tharimmune on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tharimmune

(Get Free Report)

Tharimmune, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1). It has a research collaboration and product license agreement with Minotaur Therapeutics, Inc. for the development of proprietary targeted biologics; and Washington University in St. Louis for the rights to develop and commercialize technology related to multiple hybridomas and antibodies directed specifically towards human HER2. The company was formerly known as Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Tharimmune, Inc. in September 2023. Tharimmune, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About Quantum Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical research and development company, which focuses on the cultivation, process, and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the Biotechnology and Strategic Investments segments. The Biotechnology segment is involved in the research and development of the company’s three drug candidates consisting of FSD-PEA, Lucid-PSYCH, and Lucid-MS. The Strategic Investments segment is focused on generating returns and cashflow through the issuance of loans secured by residential or commercial property. The company was founded by Thomas Fairfull, Zeeshan Saeed and Anthony J. Durkacz on October 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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