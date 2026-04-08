Head-To-Head Analysis: Outdoor (NASDAQ:POWW) and Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY)

Outdoor (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) and Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.4% of Outdoor shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Outdoor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Risk & Volatility

Outdoor has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saab has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outdoor 1 1 2 0 2.25 Saab 2 1 0 0 1.33

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Outdoor and Saab, as provided by MarketBeat.

Outdoor presently has a consensus target price of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 16.50%. Given Outdoor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Outdoor is more favorable than Saab.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Outdoor and Saab”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outdoor $49.40 million 4.89 -$130.83 million $0.04 51.50 Saab $8.42 billion 4.23 $645.29 million $0.74 44.97

Saab has higher revenue and earnings than Outdoor. Saab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outdoor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Outdoor and Saab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outdoor -161.16% -8.65% -7.16% Saab 7.99% 15.73% 5.82%

Summary

Outdoor beats Saab on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outdoor

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AMMO, Inc. designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms. It also owns and operates GunBroker.com, an auction site that supports the lawful sale of firearms, ammunition, and hunting/shooting accessories. In addition, the company's products comprises of armor piercing and hard armor piercing incendiary precision ammunition; and ammunition casings for pistol ammunition through large rifle ammunition. The company has a license agreement with Jeff Rann's ammunition for game hunting. AMMO, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Saab

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Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft. It also provides ground combat weapons, missile systems, torpedoes, unmanned underwater vehicles, training and simulation systems, and signature management systems for armed forces; and niche products for the civil and defense market, such as underwater vehicles for the offshore industry. In addition, the company offers solutions for safety and security, surveillance and decision support, and threat detection, location, and protection, including airborne, ground-based and naval radar, electronic warfare, and combat systems, as well as C4I solutions. Additionally, it provides submarines with the Stirling system for air independent propulsion, surface combatants, mine hunting systems, and autonomous vessels; and systems development, systems integration, information security, systems security, communications, mechanics, and technical product information and logistics. Saab AB (publ) was incorporated in 1937 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

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