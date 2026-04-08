Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAR) Receives $7.66 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.7714.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $4.75 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th.

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Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Down 3.2%

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas (Argentina)

NYSE:LAR opened at $7.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $8.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 45.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 538.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) is a subsidiary of Lithium Americas Corp. focused on the exploration, development and production of lithium brine resources in the Jujuy province of northwest Argentina. The company’s principal asset is the Cauchari-Olaroz project, situated within the Lithium Triangle, one of the world’s richest regions for lithium-bearing brines. Through its Argentine operations, Lithium Americas aims to supply battery-grade lithium carbonate critical to electric vehicle and energy-storage markets.

The Cauchari-Olaroz project encompasses concessions on the Salar de Cauchari and Salar de Olaroz salt flats, where detailed drilling programs and pilot?scale evaporation ponds have demonstrated favorable lithium concentrations.

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