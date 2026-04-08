DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives $14.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.4167.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XRAY. Mizuho lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $11.52 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 16.25%.The business had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director James D. Forbes acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $124,800. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $186,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,250. This trade represents a 30.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $956,437. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 337.9% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 292.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dentsply Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company’s product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

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