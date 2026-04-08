Cleantek Industries (GLKFF) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cleantek Industries (OTCMKTS:GLKFF – Get Free Report) is projected to release its resultson Thursday, April 9th. Analysts expect Cleantek Industries to post earnings of $0.0146 per share and revenue of $3.0580 million for the quarter.

Cleantek Industries Price Performance

Shares of GLKFF opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38. Cleantek Industries has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

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Cleantek Industries Company Profile

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Cleantek Industries Inc manufactures and markets technology-based equipment in Western Canada and the United States. The company offers lighting solutions, such as Halo, a crown-mounted lighting system; SolarHybrid.Li light tower, an off-grid system; SolarHybrid light towers; Stadium Lighting, a LED tower lighting product; and Dualtek, a dual engine light tower; dehydration solutions, including ZeroE, a dehydration technology for the treatment and vaporization of produced water at the point of collection; and DZeroE and CleanSteam, a wastewater dehydration system; and Securetek, a site security and surveillance products.

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