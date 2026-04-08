Cleantek Industries (GLKFF) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cleantek Industries (OTCMKTS:GLKFF – Get Free Report) is projected to release its resultson Thursday, April 9th. Analysts expect Cleantek Industries to post earnings of $0.0146 per share and revenue of $3.0580 million for the quarter.
Cleantek Industries Price Performance
Shares of GLKFF opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38. Cleantek Industries has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.60.
Cleantek Industries Company Profile
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for Cleantek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleantek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.