WD-40 (WDFC) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 9th. Analysts expect WD-40 to post earnings of $1.43 per share and revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter. WD-40 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.150 EPS. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 9, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.27). WD-40 had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $154.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect WD-40 to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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WD-40 Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $212.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $175.38 and a 1-year high of $253.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.27.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WD-40 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WDFC

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Pendarvis purchased 424 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $247.15 per share, for a total transaction of $104,791.60. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,840.70. This represents a 6.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WD-40

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 533,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,467,000 after buying an additional 32,333 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,069,000 after buying an additional 65,423 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 289,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,092,000 after buying an additional 111,559 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,392,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,291,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WD-40 Company, headquartered in San Diego, California, is best known for its flagship WD-40® Multi-Use Product, a water-displacing spray used for lubrication, rust prevention and cleaning. Since its introduction in 1953 by the Rocket Chemical Company, the WD-40 brand has become a household and industrial staple. Over time, the company has broadened its portfolio to include complementary maintenance and cleaning brands such as 3-IN-ONE® oils, Lava® hand cleaners, Solvol® solvents, Spot Shot® stain removers and X-14® cleaning products.

WD-40 Company distributes its products in more than 176 countries through retail, industrial and automotive channels.

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