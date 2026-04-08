Sodexo (SDXAY) to Release Earnings on Friday

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its resultson Friday, April 10th. Analysts expect Sodexo to post earnings of $0.5580 per share and revenue of $14.1614 billion for the quarter.

Sodexo Price Performance

Shares of SDXAY stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90. Sodexo has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Sodexo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research raised Sodexo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Sodexo

(Get Free Report)

Sodexo is a global provider of integrated facilities management and food services, offering a wide range of solutions designed to enhance quality of life for clients across corporate, education, healthcare, remote site and sports & leisure markets. The company’s core activities include workplace dining and catering, reception and concierge services, cleaning and technical maintenance, security, grounds maintenance, and energy management. Sodexo partners with organizations to streamline operations, improve employee engagement and well-being, and ensure safe, sustainable environments.

Founded in 1966 by Pierre Bellon in Marseille, France, Sodexo has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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