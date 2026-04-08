WaFd (WAFDP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its resultson Thursday, April 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $190.51 million for the quarter.

WaFd Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of WAFDP stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. WaFd has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.64.

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WaFd Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.3047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%.

WaFd Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc (NASDAQ: WAFDP) is a bank holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, operating under the trade name WaFd Bank. Originally founded in 1922 as Ballard Savings and Loan Association in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood, the company has expanded through organic growth and strategic acquisitions to become a leading regional financial institution in the western United States.

WaFd Bank provides a broad suite of personal banking products, including checking and savings accounts, money market and certificate of deposit offerings, and digital banking services.

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