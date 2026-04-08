Roots (RROTF) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its results before the market opens on Thursday, April 9th. Analysts expect Roots to post earnings of $0.3009 per share and revenue of $94.6720 million for the quarter.

Roots Stock Performance

Shares of RROTF opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32. Roots has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $2.85.

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Roots Company Profile

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Roots Corporation is a Canadian apparel and lifestyle brand known for its premium casual wear, leather goods and accessories. Founded in 1973 by Michael Budman and Don Green, the company built its reputation on high-quality craftsmanship and understated design. Over time, Roots has expanded its product offerings to include clothing for men, women and youth, as well as footwear, leather handbags, travel bags and small leather accessories such as wallets and belts.

Operating a vertically integrated model, Roots oversees design, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution to maintain control over quality and costs.

Further Reading

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