TWC Tech Holdings II (OTCMKTS:TWCTU) Stock Price Down 8.5% – Time to Sell?

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (OTCMKTS:TWCTU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.61. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 33,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

TWC Tech Holdings II Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61.

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TWC Tech Holdings II Company Profile

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TWC Tech Holdings II Inc is a Delaware?incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) whose shares trade on the OTC Markets under the ticker TWCTU. The company was formed to raise capital through an initial public offering and to identify, acquire and merge with one or more businesses in the technology sector. Until a business combination is completed, TWC Tech Holdings II does not have any ongoing operations or revenues of its own.

The SPAC is sponsored by Third Whale Capital Partners, a private investment firm focused on growth?stage technology investments.

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