Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Stock Price Up 3.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Free Report) were up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.10 and last traded at $89.10. Approximately 103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AIAGY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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Aurubis Trading Up 3.5%

Aurubis Company Profile

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.80.

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Aurubis AG, headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, is a leading integrated copper producer and recycler. Founded in 1866 as Norddeutsche Affinerie, the company has evolved into a global multi?metal provider, focusing on the smelting, refining and recycling of copper concentrates and copper scrap. Aurubis serves as a key supplier of high?purity copper products to industries such as electrical engineering, construction, automotive and electronics.

The company’s core activities encompass primary copper production from mined concentrates and secondary production from recycled materials.

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