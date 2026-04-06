ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $777.80, but opened at $750.85. ASM International shares last traded at $783.99, with a volume of 570 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASMIY shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of ASM International to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research upgraded ASM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ASM International from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASM International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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ASM International Stock Up 0.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $811.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $696.48.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $808.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.67 million. ASM International had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Analysts anticipate that ASM International NV will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ASM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASM International (OTCMKTS: ASMIY) is a Netherlands-based supplier of wafer processing equipment for the global semiconductor industry. The company develops and manufactures systems used in the deposition and formation of thin films on semiconductor wafers, with a strong reputation for atomic layer deposition (ALD) technology. Its equipment is used in the production of advanced logic, memory, power devices and related semiconductor components where precise control of film thickness and composition is critical.

ASM’s product portfolio centers on deposition and epitaxy platforms that support a range of process chemistries and materials, including ALD and other chemical vapor deposition techniques.

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