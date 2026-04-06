iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,186,588 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 207% from the previous session’s volume of 387,086 shares.The stock last traded at $101.17 and had previously closed at $101.87.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.30.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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