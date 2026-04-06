Skandinaviska (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Skandinaviska (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 1,738 shares.The stock last traded at $18.22 and had previously closed at $17.84.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on SVKEF shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skandinaviska in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SVKEF
Skandinaviska Trading Up 2.9%
Skandinaviska Company Profile
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. It offers treasury advisory services; factoring and receivable, trade, and export financing; markets and trading, such as equities, fixed income, commodities, and foreign exchange; financial services, including investment, financing, and ownership; and shipping and real estate finance.
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