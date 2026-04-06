Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Shell (SHEL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Shell (NYSE: SHEL):

3/30/2026 – Shell was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c+)” to “buy (b-)”.

3/27/2026 – Shell was upgraded by Scotiabank to “strong-buy”.

3/24/2026 – Shell was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from “overweight” to “equal weight”.

3/22/2026 – Shell was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

3/14/2026 – Shell was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

3/12/2026 – Shell had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $106.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Shell was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “buy (b-)” to “hold (c+)”.

2/18/2026 – Shell was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c+)” to “buy (b-)”.

2/6/2026 – Shell had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $93.00 to $89.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Shell had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shell plc (NYSE: SHEL) is a global integrated energy company that operates across the full oil and gas value chain as well as in developing lower-carbon energy solutions. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century merger of Royal Dutch Petroleum and Shell Transport and Trading, and today it is organized to explore for and produce hydrocarbons, process and refine them, manufacture petrochemicals, and market fuel, lubricants and related products under the Shell brand around the world.

Shell’s principal activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, integrated gas operations including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and downstream refining, supply and marketing.

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