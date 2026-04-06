Autonomous Res Has Lowered Expectations for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Autonomous Res from $360.00 to $324.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Autonomous Res’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CICC Research started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $319.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.21.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $295.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $337.25. The company has a market capitalization of $796.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares in the company, valued at $22,216,535.33. The trade was a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 72,029 shares of company stock worth $22,195,693 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

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JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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