Ethereum Classic Market Capitalization Tops $1.35 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $8.64 or 0.00012437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $1.35 billion and approximately $59.58 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Arweave (AR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002446 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,458.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000133 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00014564 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.80 or 0.00630312 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.75 or 0.00471860 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.17 or 0.00367375 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00078080 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00022774 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,194,617 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.