The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Cut to $1,049.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GS. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Autonomous Res decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $927.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $929.62.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $866.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $439.38 and a fifty-two week high of $984.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $874.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $851.45. The company has a market capitalization of $255.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 9,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $927.51, for a total value of $8,893,893.39. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,189,542.83. This trade represents a 34.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total value of $10,943,868.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 29,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,627,546.94. This trade represents a 28.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

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The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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