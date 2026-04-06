Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/2/2026 – Booz Allen Hamilton had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $109.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2026 – Booz Allen Hamilton is now covered by Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2026 – Booz Allen Hamilton was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “hold”.

3/23/2026 – Booz Allen Hamilton was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c-)” to “sell (d+)”.

3/4/2026 – Booz Allen Hamilton was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “sell (d+)” to “hold (c-)”.

3/3/2026 – Booz Allen Hamilton had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by William Blair.

2/13/2026 – Booz Allen Hamilton was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c-)” to “sell (d+)”.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.07%.

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Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

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