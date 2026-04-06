Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/2/2026 – Booz Allen Hamilton had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $109.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2026 – Booz Allen Hamilton is now covered by Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2026 – Booz Allen Hamilton was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “hold”.
- 3/23/2026 – Booz Allen Hamilton was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c-)” to “sell (d+)”.
- 3/4/2026 – Booz Allen Hamilton was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “sell (d+)” to “hold (c-)”.
- 3/3/2026 – Booz Allen Hamilton had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by William Blair.
- 2/13/2026 – Booz Allen Hamilton was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c-)” to “sell (d+)”.
Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.07%.
Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.