Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV Shares Purchased by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 358.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000.

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Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV opened at $301.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $310.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.10. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $221.40 and a one year high of $321.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

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