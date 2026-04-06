DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $143.81 Million

DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, DeepBook Protocol has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. DeepBook Protocol has a market capitalization of $143.81 million and $6.83 million worth of DeepBook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBook Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepBook Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,901.72 or 1.00638480 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,527.61 or 0.99136813 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About DeepBook Protocol

DeepBook Protocol launched on October 13th, 2024. DeepBook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,056,665,923 tokens. DeepBook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @deepbookonsui. DeepBook Protocol’s official website is deepbook.tech.

DeepBook Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. DeepBook Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,056,665,923 in circulation. The last known price of DeepBook Protocol is 0.02829754 USD and is up 3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $5,918,482.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deepbook.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBook Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepBook Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepBook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepBook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.