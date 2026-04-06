Evercore Cuts Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $67.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Evercore from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

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Equity Residential Stock Down 0.4%

EQR opened at $60.03 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $57.57 and a 52 week high of $72.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.01). Equity Residential had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $781.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equity Residential has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.940-0.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 5,765 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $375,474.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,004,512.03. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Garechana sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $236,877.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,536.20. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,058 shares of company stock valued at $655,078. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Equity Residential by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 6.3% during the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Equity Residential by 1.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

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Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company’s core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

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