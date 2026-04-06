Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV is Planning Directions Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Planning Directions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,669 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 8.4% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,853,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,279 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,160,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,933,000 after purchasing an additional 474,427 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,810,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,028,000 after buying an additional 874,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,197,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,750,000 after buying an additional 1,728,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,722,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,484,000 after buying an additional 306,847 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.81. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.59 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.2415 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.