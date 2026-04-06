Quilter Plc Buys 8,839 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 1.4% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $86,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,694,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,511,000 after acquiring an additional 88,526 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in S&P Global by 34.1% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in S&P Global by 8.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $431.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.61 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.44.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $565.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on S&P Global from $620.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.