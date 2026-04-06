Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Holdings Lowered by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 827,599 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 160,753 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 3.0% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $177,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 39,861 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 40,708 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4,891.6% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 72.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $169,426,000 after purchasing an additional 440,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $358.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, March 16th. China Renaissance began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $217.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.26. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total value of $1,536,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 129,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,550,742.26. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total transaction of $16,895,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,146,006 shares in the company, valued at $625,331,612.62. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 239,392 shares of company stock valued at $50,016,383 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.