Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Holdings Lowered by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 827,599 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 160,753 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 3.0% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $177,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 39,861 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 40,708 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4,891.6% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 72.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $169,426,000 after purchasing an additional 440,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.
Key Advanced Micro Devices News
Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and bullish notes — including a recent upgrade that helped spark a sharp intraday move — are lifting sentiment by linking AMD’s roadmap to rising AI/data?center demand. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Surges 4% Following Bullish Analyst Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: CIQ partnership targets open, power?efficient AI infrastructure (Rocky Linux + ROCm) optimized for AMD Instinct GPUs and EPYC CPUs — this improves software ecosystem stickiness for data?center and inference use cases. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Is Up 6.7% After New CIQ Partnership Targets Open, Power?Efficient AI Infrastructure
- Positive Sentiment: Top Wall Street analysts upgraded/raised ratings citing strong data?center demand and AI tailwinds, reinforcing buy-side conviction and prompting fresh coverage upgrades. ‘Buy AMD Stock,’ Says Top Analyst as Strong Data Center Demand Drives Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying: reports show quant and hedge funds (e.g., D. E. Shaw) adding to AMD positions, which supports upward price momentum. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD): D. E. Shaw Is Loading Up on This Chip Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Supply/partner wins: deeper AMD?Samsung ties for HBM4 and advanced DRAM reduce future supply risk for next?gen Instinct accelerators and EPYC CPUs, a material positive for roadmap execution. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) and Samsung Deepen Ties to Power Next Generation AI Infrastructure
- Positive Sentiment: Market share signals: March Steam hardware survey showed gains for AMD CPUs/GPUs, adding evidence of continued end?market traction in consumer and gaming segments. AMD Stock Jumps Alongside Gains In the March 2026 Steam Hardware Survey
- Neutral Sentiment: AI ETF flow/context: broader AI ETFs that hold AMD are attracting inflows, which can support demand but also create correlation risk with the sector. 3 AI ETFs That Let You Invest in the Entire AI Boom at Once (AMD)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are revisiting price targets and assumptions (some unchanged fair?value anchors); these updates can cause short?term volatility as models absorb new AI/GPU deals. How The AMD (AMD) Investment Story Is Shifting With AI Deals And Mixed Analyst Targets
- Negative Sentiment: Notable insider/manager trims: Cathie Wood’s Ark reportedly sold ~57k AMD shares and other high?profile trims (e.g., Ray Dalio mention) create headline pressure and may trigger short?term outflows. Bye Bye, AMD! Cathie Wood Ditches 57K Advanced Micro Shares
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical risk: Iran?related volatility and sectorwide chip selloffs can pressure AMD along with peers, offsetting company?specific positives during risk?off moves. Trump’s Iran Update Spikes Volatility. Now What?
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on AMD
Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $217.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.26. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total value of $1,536,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 129,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,550,742.26. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total transaction of $16,895,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,146,006 shares in the company, valued at $625,331,612.62. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 239,392 shares of company stock valued at $50,016,383 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
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