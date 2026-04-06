io.net (IO) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

io.net (IO) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One io.net token can currently be bought for $0.0994 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, io.net has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. io.net has a total market capitalization of $31.26 million and $6.89 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,903.88 or 1.00741900 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,527.61 or 0.99136813 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

io.net Profile

io.net launched on June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,411,597 tokens. io.net’s official message board is ionet.medium.com. io.net’s official website is io.net. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. The Reddit community for io.net is https://reddit.com/r/io_net/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling io.net

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 314,411,597.68021502 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 0.09748836 USD and is up 2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 280 active market(s) with $7,056,023.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade io.net should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase io.net using one of the exchanges listed above.

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