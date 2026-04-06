Millicom International Cellular SA (TIGO) to Issue Special Dividend of $1.25 on April 15th

Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 620.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th.

Millicom International Cellular has a dividend payout ratio of 86.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Millicom International Cellular to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.6%.

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Millicom International Cellular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO opened at $79.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIGO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 1,129.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 736.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

About Millicom International Cellular

(Get Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA, trading under the TIGO brand, is a Luxembourg?headquartered telecommunications and media company that provides a range of mobile, cable broadband, digital television and enterprise services. Through its integrated infrastructure, the company delivers voice and data connectivity, high?speed internet access and pay?television packages to millions of customers, supported by ongoing investments in network coverage and capacity.

Established in 1990 by Swedish investor Jan Stenbeck, Millicom has grown into a multi?regional operator focused primarily on Central and South America.

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