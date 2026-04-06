BUILDon Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $193.91 Million (B)

BUILDon (B) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. In the last week, BUILDon has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. BUILDon has a market capitalization of $193.91 million and approximately $5.83 million worth of BUILDon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BUILDon token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,829.46 or 1.00422484 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,527.61 or 0.99136813 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About BUILDon

BUILDon was first traded on April 1st, 2025. BUILDon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BUILDon’s official Twitter account is @buildonbsc_ai. The official website for BUILDon is buildon.online.

BUILDon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BUILDon (B) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BUILDon has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of BUILDon is 0.18551686 USD and is up 7.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $8,007,405.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://buildon.online/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUILDon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUILDon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BUILDon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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