Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHE) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.80, but opened at $17.45. Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF shares last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 700,145 shares trading hands.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Up 4.9%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 4.48.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,338,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF by 73,337.7% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 202,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 202,412 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,422,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF by 510.5% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 134,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 112,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF by 3,753.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 98,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 96,355 shares in the last quarter.

About Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF

Grayscale Ethereum Staking ETF (ETHE) is an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to Ether (ETH), with shares intended to reflect the value of the fund’s ETH holdings, minus fees and expenses. The fund may stake a portion of its Ether to seek additional returns through staking rewards, which can enhance total return but may also introduce additional risks and variability. ETHE is a commodity-based product and is not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

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