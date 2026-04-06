Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$41.86 and last traded at C$41.80, with a volume of 41589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on BDT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$38.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$34.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$34.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.38.

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Bird Construction Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$33.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.41.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$877.01 million during the quarter. Bird Construction had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bird Construction Inc. will post 2.7598533 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.67%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

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Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

Further Reading

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