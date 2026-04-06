SALT (SALT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $57.68

SALT (SALT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. SALT has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $57.68 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001775 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00009319 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00004601 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.00844036 USD and is up 2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

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