Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.13 and last traded at $40.05, with a volume of 28271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.04.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $906.91 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.43.

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Institutional Trading of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 36.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

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