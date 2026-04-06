Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.53, but opened at $11.21. Ryohin Keikaku shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 225 shares.

Ryohin Keikaku Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28.

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Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion.

About Ryohin Keikaku

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd., founded in 1980 and headquartered in Tokyo, is a Japanese retailer best known for its MUJI brand. The company’s core business revolves around the design, planning, manufacturing and sale of a broad array of household and consumer products. Emphasizing simplicity, functionality and quality, Ryohin Keikaku has built a reputation for its “no?brand” or minimalist design philosophy, which seeks to eliminate unnecessary features and branding in favor of honest materials and understated aesthetics.

The company’s product portfolio includes furniture, kitchenware, home furnishings, apparel, stationery, personal care items and a curated selection of packaged foods.

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