First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 41,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 20,877 shares.The stock last traded at $123.0490 and had previously closed at $122.84.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.30 and a 200-day moving average of $120.29. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.99.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2942 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index. Standard & Poor’s constructs the Index by ranking the stocks from the S&P 500 Index on growth factors, including 3, 6 and 12-month price appreciation, sales to price and one-year sales growth, and separately on value factors, including book value to price, cash flow to price and return on assets.
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