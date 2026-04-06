First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 41,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 20,877 shares.The stock last traded at $123.0490 and had previously closed at $122.84.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.30 and a 200-day moving average of $120.29. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.99.

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First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2942 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 6,734.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,211,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 228,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,738,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 227,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,029,000 after buying an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,738,000 after buying an additional 53,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 203,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,771,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index. Standard & Poor’s constructs the Index by ranking the stocks from the S&P 500 Index on growth factors, including 3, 6 and 12-month price appreciation, sales to price and one-year sales growth, and separately on value factors, including book value to price, cash flow to price and return on assets.

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