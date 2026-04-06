Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.6693, but opened at $0.6993. Keppel REIT shares last traded at $0.7389, with a volume of 484 shares trading hands.

Keppel REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76.

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Keppel REIT Company Profile

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Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) is a Singapore-based real estate investment trust sponsored by Keppel Land, a subsidiary of Keppel Corporation. Established in 2006 and listed on the Singapore Exchange, the REIT focuses on investing in premium office properties within the Asia-Pacific region.

The portfolio comprises six Grade A office buildings in Singapore’s Central Business District, including landmark developments such as Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, Maritime Square Tower 2 and Ocean Financial Centre.

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