Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.65, but opened at $30.74. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF shares last traded at $30.64, with a volume of 548,762 shares.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Trading Up 4.4%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average is $39.63.

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Institutional Trading of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 151,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 51,217 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 44.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the third quarter worth $2,565,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the third quarter worth $1,486,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin. BTC was launched on Jul 31, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

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