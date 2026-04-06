Generate Biomedicines (NASDAQ:GENB) Shares Down 6.9% – Here’s Why

Generate Biomedicines Inc (NASDAQ:GENB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.83 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 42,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 593,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GENB. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Generate Biomedicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Generate Biomedicines to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Generate Biomedicines in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Generate Biomedicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Generate Biomedicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

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Generate Biomedicines Trading Down 12.1%

About Generate Biomedicines

Generate Biomedicines, Inc (NASDAQ: GENB) is a biotechnology company that applies machine learning and generative artificial intelligence to the design and discovery of novel therapeutics. The company develops computational platforms to create and optimize protein sequences and biological molecules with the goal of producing new medicines across a range of modalities. Its core activities center on algorithm-driven design, iterative experimental validation, and the translation of computational outputs into candidate therapeutic molecules.

Generate’s technology combines advanced computational models with high-throughput laboratory methods to accelerate discovery and improve the likelihood of producing viable drug candidates.

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