Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.7936, but opened at $28.10. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries shares last traded at $28.8875, with a volume of 1,197 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $99.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.21%.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

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Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is a diversified Japanese industrial conglomerate engaged in the design, manufacture and servicing of large-scale capital equipment and systems. The company’s activities span shipbuilding and marine propulsion; power and energy systems including gas turbines, boilers and related power-plant equipment; and industrial machinery for sectors ranging from chemicals and manufacturing to environmental control. MHI also supplies heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems and other building-related equipment for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to its heavy engineering businesses, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is a major participant in aerospace, space and defense markets.

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