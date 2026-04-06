Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.7936, but opened at $28.10. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries shares last traded at $28.8875, with a volume of 1,197 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Stock Performance
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.21%.
About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is a diversified Japanese industrial conglomerate engaged in the design, manufacture and servicing of large-scale capital equipment and systems. The company’s activities span shipbuilding and marine propulsion; power and energy systems including gas turbines, boilers and related power-plant equipment; and industrial machinery for sectors ranging from chemicals and manufacturing to environmental control. MHI also supplies heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems and other building-related equipment for commercial and industrial customers.
In addition to its heavy engineering businesses, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is a major participant in aerospace, space and defense markets.
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