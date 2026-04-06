Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Bridgestone Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.47, but opened at $9.97. Bridgestone shares last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 8,402 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRDCY. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Smbc Nikko Sec. lowered shares of Bridgestone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Bridgestone Stock Down 0.4%

About Bridgestone

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.58.

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Bridgestone Corporation is a Japanese multinational company principally engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. Founded in 1931 by Shojiro Ishibashi and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest tire manufacturers, offering products for a broad range of vehicles and applications.

The company’s core offerings include tires for passenger cars, motorcycles, commercial trucks and buses, agricultural and off?the?road equipment, and aircraft.

Further Reading

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