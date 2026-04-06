Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.41, but opened at $44.04. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 19,563 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Tokio Marine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Tokio Marine Trading Down 0.8%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average of $39.14. The company has a market capitalization of $89.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.10.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $15.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.87 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

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Tokio Marine is a Tokyo?headquartered insurance group with roots in the late 19th century and is one of Japan’s largest insurers. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries and affiliates to provide a broad suite of insurance and risk?management services. Tokio Marine’s operations encompass both life and non?life insurance businesses and are organized to serve individual policyholders, commercial clients and institutional customers.

The group’s core products and services include property & casualty insurance—covering commercial and personal lines such as fire, automobile, marine and casualty—specialty insurance solutions, reinsurance and life and health insurance.

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