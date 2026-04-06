Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.90, but opened at $26.72. Chugai Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 26,567 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHGCY shares. UBS Group raised Chugai Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Smbc Nikko Sec. upgraded Chugai Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

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Chugai Pharmaceutical Trading Down 3.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $91.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.59.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.47%. Research analysts forecast that Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

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Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo that focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines. The company develops both biologics and small-molecule therapies, with particular emphasis on oncology and immunology as well as treatments for bone and metabolic disorders. Chugai’s activities span the full drug lifecycle from early research and clinical development through regulatory approval, manufacturing and post-marketing support.

Chugai is known for its research-driven approach and its work on monoclonal antibodies and other biologic therapeutics.

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