American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY) Given New $15.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.21% from the stock’s current price.

INFY has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Noble Gas in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered American Noble Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.31 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of American Noble Gas from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.46.

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American Noble Gas Stock Down 0.0%

INFY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.74. 2,228,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,802,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50. American Noble Gas has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. American Noble Gas had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 30.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Noble Gas will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Noble Gas

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in American Noble Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Noble Gas by 79.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Noble Gas by 6.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 63,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

American Noble Gas Company Profile

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Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, Nandan M. Nilekani, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

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