Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.14, but opened at $19.78. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $20.2130, with a volume of 4,004,910 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $17.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.25 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 5.47%.The firm had revenue of $617.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 5,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $136,511.01. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,086.88. This represents a 38.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Chi sold 97,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $2,402,065.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 407,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,055,792.58. This trade represents a 19.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 125,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,566 in the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth $6,766,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 80.0% in the third quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 701,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,809,000 after purchasing an additional 311,845 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 30.8% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,746,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,561,000 after buying an additional 2,533,271 shares during the last quarter. BIT Capital GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 2,210,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,373,000 after acquiring an additional 938,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,057,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,713,000 after purchasing an additional 678,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients’ doorsteps.

The company’s product portfolio addresses key areas of men’s and women’s health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.