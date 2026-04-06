Metahero 24 Hour Volume Hits $15.44 Thousand (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, Metahero has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $15.44 thousand worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000562 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Metahero

HERO is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,366,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO. Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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