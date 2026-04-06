Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the chip maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citic Securities upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.90 to $60.30 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $45.89.

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Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock opened at $50.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.21. The company has a market capitalization of $251.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -629.67, a PEG ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,160. The trade was a 2.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Intel by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,332,433 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,246,000 after acquiring an additional 51,383 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 765,091 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 366,092 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co lifted its position in shares of Intel by 33.3% in the third quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 120,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,862,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569,812 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

About Intel

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Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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