MAGIC (MAGIC) Trading Down 0.4% This Week

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One MAGIC token can currently be bought for $0.0576 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MAGIC has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. MAGIC has a total market cap of $18.89 million and approximately $10.90 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,830.65 or 1.00701456 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,527.61 or 0.99136813 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MAGIC Profile

MAGIC launched on August 31st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 347,687,043 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,781,094 tokens. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT, Resources) and Legions (NFT, Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure: Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together. Discord, Medium”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAGIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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