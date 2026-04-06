EGL1 (EGL1) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $23.84 Million

EGL1 (EGL1) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. EGL1 has a market capitalization of $23.84 million and $4.46 million worth of EGL1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EGL1 token can currently be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EGL1 has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,830.65 or 1.00701456 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,527.61 or 0.99136813 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About EGL1

EGL1 was first traded on June 3rd, 2025. EGL1’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. EGL1’s official Twitter account is @egll_american. The official website for EGL1 is eagles.land.

Buying and Selling EGL1

According to CryptoCompare, “EGL1 (EGL1) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. EGL1 has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of EGL1 is 0.02357343 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $4,539,856.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://eagles.land/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EGL1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EGL1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EGL1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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